The Conman

King, the Con Man, is regarded as the successor of God of Gamblers.Dragon opts for gambling and approaches King, hoping to learn gambling tricks from him. They really take to each other and become good partners. On a gambling ship, King meets Ma Kau Man, the grand gambling banker who can affect results of every soccer match and horse race and San Ken, a laughing tiger, who plots to make use of King's talent for gambling to take over Ma's casino business......