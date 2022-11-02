Not Available

The Contact

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Myung Films

The male radio presenter Donghyun and the female TV home shopping phone operator Soohyun are both lonely. While Donghyun is focused on getting back to his ex-girl-friend Younghae who has sent him a special LP, Soohyun is crazy for her friend's boy-friend. Via Internet and music Soohyun and Donghyun get together in a special way.

Cast

Jeon Do-yeonSoo-hyun Lee
Han Suk-KyuDong-hyun
Kim Tae-wooKi-chul
Chu Sang-miEun-hui
Park Yong-SooTae-ho
Lee Beom-sooDepartment of Transportation Employee

View Full Cast >

Images