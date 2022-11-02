The Contact

The male radio presenter Donghyun and the female TV home shopping phone operator Soohyun are both lonely. While Donghyun is focused on getting back to his ex-girl-friend Younghae who has sent him a special LP, Soohyun is crazy for her friend's boy-friend. Via Internet and music Soohyun and Donghyun get together in a special way.
|Jeon Do-yeon
|Soo-hyun Lee
|Han Suk-Kyu
|Dong-hyun
|Kim Tae-woo
|Ki-chul
|Chu Sang-mi
|Eun-hui
|Park Yong-Soo
|Tae-ho
|Lee Beom-soo
|Department of Transportation Employee
