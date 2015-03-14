The Corpse of Anna Fritz

Anna Fritz is a beautiful and famous actress. Suddenly her body is found in a hotel and the news of her death goes around the planet. The young, shy caretaker Pau works at the hospital where they carried the body of Anna Fritz. He and his friends decide to take pictures of the body of Anna Fritz. They decide they could make love to her and nobody would know. They are in front of Anna Fritz ... and can do with it what they want.
|Cristian Valencia
|Iván
|Bernat Saumell
|Javi
|Albert Carbó
|Pau
|Henry Morales
|Celador 1
|Daniel Aser
|Celador 2
|Belén Fabra
|Nurse 1
