The Corruption of Melba

Melba is the wife of a slain farmer-leader whose murder is attributed to an incumbent governor. She goes to the city to appeal the case and to seek out a new life after the tragedy. Working as a staff member at the office of City Councilor, she is introduced to the life inside politics. Eventually she will be deeply involved, as her decision to marry the budding politician lays a carefully planned agenda.
|Marife Necesito
|Melba
|Marco Morales
|Mailes Kanapi
|Maria Isabel Lopez
|Reuben Uy
|Dante Balois
