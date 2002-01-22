The Count of Monte Cristo

Edmond Dantés's life and plans to marry the beautiful Mercedes are shattered when his best friend, Fernand, deceives him. After spending 13 miserable years in prison, Dantés escapes with the help of a fellow inmate and plots his revenge, cleverly insinuating himself into the French nobility.
|Guy Pearce
|Fernand Mondego
|Richard Harris
|Abbé Faria
|James Frain
|J.F. Villefort
|Dagmara Dominczyk
|Mercedès Iguanada
|Michael Wincott
|Armand Dorleac
|Luis Guzmán
|Jacopo
