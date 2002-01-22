2002

The Count of Monte Cristo

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 2002

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Edmond Dantés's life and plans to marry the beautiful Mercedes are shattered when his best friend, Fernand, deceives him. After spending 13 miserable years in prison, Dantés escapes with the help of a fellow inmate and plots his revenge, cleverly insinuating himself into the French nobility.

Cast

Guy PearceFernand Mondego
Richard HarrisAbbé Faria
James FrainJ.F. Villefort
Dagmara DominczykMercedès Iguanada
Michael WincottArmand Dorleac
Luis GuzmánJacopo

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images