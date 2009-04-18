2009

The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 18th, 2009

Studio

Telekompanija Forma Pro

Irena Sendler is a Catholic social worker who has sympathized with the Jews since her childhood, when her physician father died of typhus contracted while treating poor Jewish patients. When she initially proposes saving Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto, her idea is met with skepticism by fellow workers, her parish priest, and even her own mother Janina.

Cast

Marcia Gay HardenJanina Krzyżanowska
Goran VisnjicStefan
Nathaniel ParkerDr. Majkowski
Steve SpeirsPiotr
Paul FreemanMonsignor Godlewski
Danny WebbTrojan

