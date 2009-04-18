The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler

Irena Sendler is a Catholic social worker who has sympathized with the Jews since her childhood, when her physician father died of typhus contracted while treating poor Jewish patients. When she initially proposes saving Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto, her idea is met with skepticism by fellow workers, her parish priest, and even her own mother Janina.
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Janina Krzyżanowska
|Goran Visnjic
|Stefan
|Nathaniel Parker
|Dr. Majkowski
|Steve Speirs
|Piotr
|Paul Freeman
|Monsignor Godlewski
|Danny Webb
|Trojan
