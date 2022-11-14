This intense action-thriller unfolds in real-time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Gary Oldman stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.
|Olga Kurylenko
|The Courier
|Gary Oldman
|Ezekiel Mannings
|Dermot Mulroney
|Special Agent Roberts
|William Moseley
|Agent Bryant
|Alicia Agneson
|Agent Simmonds
|Amit Shah
|Nick Murch
