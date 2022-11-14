Not Available

The Courier

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rollercoaster Angel Productions

This intense action-thriller unfolds in real-time as two embattled souls fight for their lives. Gary Oldman stars as a vicious crime boss out to kill Nick, the lone witness set to testify against him. He hires a mysterious female motorcycle courier to unknowingly deliver a poison-gas bomb to slay Nick, but after she rescues Nick from certain death, the duo must confront an army of ruthless hired killers in order to survive the night.

Cast

Olga KurylenkoThe Courier
Gary OldmanEzekiel Mannings
Dermot MulroneySpecial Agent Roberts
William MoseleyAgent Bryant
Alicia AgnesonAgent Simmonds
Amit ShahNick Murch

Images

