The Cover Girl Murders

The scene is a remote tropical island, where several top swimsuit models converge for a magazine photo shoot, orchestrated by publisher Lee Majors. The girls are lovely, the scenery gorgeous, the weather couldn't be pleasanter. Only one hitch: one by one, the models fall victim to mysterious fatal accidents. You know by now that these are no accidents.
|Lee Majors
|Rex Kingman
|Jennifer O'Neill
|Kate
|Adrian Paul
|Patrice (Photographer)
|Beverly Johnson
|Michaela
|Vanessa Angel
|Rachel
|Arthur Taxier
|Martin Hoss
View Full Cast >