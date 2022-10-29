Not Available

The Cowards who Looked to the Sky

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Based on the award-winning novel of the same name, this boldly erotic yet movingly tender portrait of a group of vulnerable, variously wounded people — a depressed housewife, her high-school-aged lover, and his best friend, who is struggling to provide for himself and his senile grandmother — whose intersecting lives yield both sorrow and a fragile, yet enduring, hope for a brighter future. (TIFF)

Cast

Kento Nagayama
Tomoko Tabata
Mieko Harada
Takahiro Miura
Masataka Kubota
Ena Koshino

