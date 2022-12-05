Not Available

The Craft of Piano Playing: A New Approach to Piano Technique

    An illustrative film demonstrating Alan Fraser's approach to piano playing and principles of ergonomic motion. The exercises in this video develop hand structure and function, replacing both tension and over-relaxation with effective activation based on optimal skeletal alignment. The video offers pianists from beginners to professionals an astonishing enhancement of the colors and sonority one can draw from the instrument, and offers teachers new, effective solutions for their students' most common technical problems.

