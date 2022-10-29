The Criminals

An anthology film featuring three true-crime stories that took place in Hong Kong in the early 1970's. Part 1: Hidden Torsos' A woman and her daughter are murdered by her abusive boyfriend. Part 2: 'Valley of the Hanged'-A man murders his wife and her lover. Part 3: 'The Stuntmen' - A gang boss is murdered by his wife's lover
|Wong Ching-Ho
|Doorman
|Chan Mei-Hua
|New tenant
|Terry Lau Wai-Yue
|Tang Mei Jiao
|Kong Yeung
|Hong, the Bull
|Tin Ching
|Prince De
|Teresa Ha Ping
|Auntie Eight
