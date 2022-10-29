Not Available

The Criminals

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

An anthology film featuring three true-crime stories that took place in Hong Kong in the early 1970's. Part 1: Hidden Torsos' A woman and her daughter are murdered by her abusive boyfriend. Part 2: 'Valley of the Hanged'-A man murders his wife and her lover. Part 3: 'The Stuntmen' - A gang boss is murdered by his wife's lover

Cast

Wong Ching-HoDoorman
Chan Mei-HuaNew tenant
Terry Lau Wai-YueTang Mei Jiao
Kong YeungHong, the Bull
Tin ChingPrince De
Teresa Ha PingAuntie Eight

