2001

The Crimson Rivers

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2001

Studio

Gaumont International

Two French policemen, one investigating a grisly murder at a remote mountain college, the other working on the desecration of a young girl's grave by skinheads, are brought together by the clues from their respective cases. Soon after they start working together, more murders are committed, and the pair begin to discover just what dark secrets are behind the killings.

Cast

Vincent CasselMax Kerkerian
Nadia FarèsFanny Ferreira
Dominique SandaSister Andrée
Karim BelkhadraCaptain Dahmane
Jean-Pierre CasselDr. Bernard Chernezé
Didier FlamandThe Dean

