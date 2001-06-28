The Crimson Rivers

Two French policemen, one investigating a grisly murder at a remote mountain college, the other working on the desecration of a young girl's grave by skinheads, are brought together by the clues from their respective cases. Soon after they start working together, more murders are committed, and the pair begin to discover just what dark secrets are behind the killings.
|Vincent Cassel
|Max Kerkerian
|Nadia Farès
|Fanny Ferreira
|Dominique Sanda
|Sister Andrée
|Karim Belkhadra
|Captain Dahmane
|Jean-Pierre Cassel
|Dr. Bernard Chernezé
|Didier Flamand
|The Dean
