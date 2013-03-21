The Croods is a prehistoric comedy adventure that follows the world's first family as they embark on a journey of a lifetime when the cave that has always shielded them from danger is destroyed. Traveling across a spectacular landscape, the Croods discover an incredible new world filled with fantastic creatures -- and their outlook is changed forever.
|Nicolas Cage
|Grug Crood (voice)
|Emma Stone
|Eep Crood (voice)
|Ryan Reynolds
|Guy (voice)
|Catherine Keener
|Ugga Crood (voice)
|Cloris Leachman
|Gran Crood (voice)
|Clark Duke
|Thunk Crood (voice)
View Full Cast >