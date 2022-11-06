Not Available

It is time to crown a new king of the kingdom of Bogg, and King Mildew's son, Milo, seems like the best creature for the job. However, Vandred, the king's brother, has other plans, and intends to put his son, Vandal, on the thrown. He challenges Milo, who must prove his worthiness by retrieving the Crown of Bogg and returning it to the kingdom. The crown has been banned from the kingdom for years because it is cursed, but Mildew and Milo are willing to face the risks of the quest in order to keep Vandred and Vandal from assuming control of the kingdom