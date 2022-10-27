1953

The Cruel Sea

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 23rd, 1953

Studio

Ealing Studios

At the start of World War II, Cmdr. Ericson is assigned to convoy escort HMS Compass Rose with inexperienced officers and men just out of training. The winter seas make life miserable enough, but the men must also harden themselves to rescuing survivors of U-Boat attacks, while seldom able to strike back. Traumatic events afloat and ashore create a warm bond between the skipper and his first officer

Cast

Donald SindenLockhart
Denholm ElliottMorell
Stanley BakerBennett
Virginia McKennaJulie Hallam
John StrattonFerraby
Jess BrownellBaker

