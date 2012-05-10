2012

The Cup

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 10th, 2012

Studio

Screen Australia

At the heart of this true story is Damien Oliver, a young jockey who loses his only brother in a tragic racing accident, hauntingly reflecting of the way their father died 27 years earlier. After suffering through a series of discouraging defeats, Damien teams with Irish trainer Dermot Weld, and triumphs at the 2002 Melbourne Cup in one of the most thrilling finales in sporting history.

Cast

Brendan GleesonDermot Weld
Alice ParkinsonJenny
Bill HunterBart Cummings
Tom BurlinsonDave Philips
Gabrielle ScollayClaire
Rodger CorserJason McCartney

View Full Cast >

Images