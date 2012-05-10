At the heart of this true story is Damien Oliver, a young jockey who loses his only brother in a tragic racing accident, hauntingly reflecting of the way their father died 27 years earlier. After suffering through a series of discouraging defeats, Damien teams with Irish trainer Dermot Weld, and triumphs at the 2002 Melbourne Cup in one of the most thrilling finales in sporting history.
|Brendan Gleeson
|Dermot Weld
|Alice Parkinson
|Jenny
|Bill Hunter
|Bart Cummings
|Tom Burlinson
|Dave Philips
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Claire
|Rodger Corser
|Jason McCartney
