The Cure: Voodoo Festival Live

The Cure live at Voodoo Festival 2013, in New Orleans - 1st November 2013 Setlist: Shake Dog Shake Fascination Street From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea The End of the World Lovesong Just Like Heaven Burn (live debut) Pictures of You Lullaby High Hot Hot Hot!!! The Caterpillar The Walk Stop Dead Push In Between Days Friday I'm in Love Doing the Unstuck Bananafishbones Want The Hungry Ghost Wrong Number One Hundred Years Give Me It Encore: The Lovecats Close to Me Let's Go to Bed Why Can't I Be You? Boys Don't Cry