Shirley (Elizabeth Reaser / Lulu Wilson), Theo (Kate Siegel / Mckenna Grace), Nell (Victoria Pedretti / Violet McGraw), Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen / Julian Hilliard) and Steven (Michiel Huisman / Paxton Singleton) grew up in Hill Mansion, the most famous haunted house in the United States. Now adults, they return to the old home and are forced to confront the ghosts of the past after the suicide of their younger sister.