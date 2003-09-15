2003

The Curse of the Bambino

September 15th, 2003

Told with humor in the face of heartache, this acclaimed documentary, about the curse of Babe Ruth on the Boston Red Sox, combines archival footage with contemporary interviews and focuses not on the Red Sox players that have come and gone, but on the diehard fans who live their entire lives lamenting what some have come to call The Curse of the Bambino.

Cast

Steven WrightHimself
Michael ChiklisHimself
Mike O'MalleyHimself
Denis LearyHimself
Lenny ClarkeHimself
Ben AffleckNarrator

