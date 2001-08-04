The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

CW Briggs is a veteran insurance investigator, with many successes. Betty Ann Fitzgerald is a new employee in the company he works for, with the task of reorganizing the office. They don't like each other - or at least that's what they think. During a night out with the rest of the office employees, they go to watch Voltan, a magician who secretly hypnotizes both of them.
|Helen Hunt
|Betty Ann Fitzgerald
|Woody Allen
|CW Briggs
|Charlize Theron
|Laura Kensington
|David Ogden Stiers
|Voltan
|Brian Markinson
|Al
|John Tormey
|Sam
