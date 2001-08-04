2001

The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 2001

Studio

Gravier Productions

CW Briggs is a veteran insurance investigator, with many successes. Betty Ann Fitzgerald is a new employee in the company he works for, with the task of reorganizing the office. They don't like each other - or at least that's what they think. During a night out with the rest of the office employees, they go to watch Voltan, a magician who secretly hypnotizes both of them.

Cast

Helen HuntBetty Ann Fitzgerald
Woody AllenCW Briggs
Charlize TheronLaura Kensington
David Ogden StiersVoltan
Brian MarkinsonAl
John TormeySam

