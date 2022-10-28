The Curse of the Werewolf

Throughout his upbringing unnatural phenomena surrounded Leon. He is plagued with a terrible curse over which he exercises no control. During the full moon he changes into a ferocious beast initiating an orgy of indiscriminate killing. His love for Christina enables Leon to suppress his lycanthropic feelings until the engagement is broken off which precipitates a tragic conclusion.
|Clifford Evans
|Don Alfredo Corledo
|Yvonne Romain
|Servant Girl (Jailer's Daughter)
|Anthony Dawson
|The Marques Siniestro
|Catherine Feller
|Cristina Fernando
|Justin Walters
|Young Leon
|Richard Wordsworth
|The Beggar
