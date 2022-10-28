1961

The Curse of the Werewolf

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 1961

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Throughout his upbringing unnatural phenomena surrounded Leon. He is plagued with a terrible curse over which he exercises no control. During the full moon he changes into a ferocious beast initiating an orgy of indiscriminate killing. His love for Christina enables Leon to suppress his lycanthropic feelings until the engagement is broken off which precipitates a tragic conclusion.

Cast

Clifford EvansDon Alfredo Corledo
Yvonne RomainServant Girl (Jailer's Daughter)
Anthony DawsonThe Marques Siniestro
Catherine FellerCristina Fernando
Justin WaltersYoung Leon
Richard WordsworthThe Beggar

