1929

The Dance of Life

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1929

Studio

Paramount

A vaudeville comic and a pretty young dancer aren't having much luck in their separate careers, so they decide to combine their acts. In order to save money on the road, they get married. Soon their act begins to catch on, and they find themselves booked onto Broadway. They also realize that they actually are in love with each other, but just when things are starting to look up, the comic starts to let success go to his head.

Cast

Nancy CarrollBonny Lee King
Dorothy RevierSylvia Marco
Ralph TheodoreHarvey Howell
Charles D. BrownLefty Miller
Al St. JohnBozo
May BoleyGussie

View Full Cast >

Images