The Dance of Life

A vaudeville comic and a pretty young dancer aren't having much luck in their separate careers, so they decide to combine their acts. In order to save money on the road, they get married. Soon their act begins to catch on, and they find themselves booked onto Broadway. They also realize that they actually are in love with each other, but just when things are starting to look up, the comic starts to let success go to his head.
|Nancy Carroll
|Bonny Lee King
|Dorothy Revier
|Sylvia Marco
|Ralph Theodore
|Harvey Howell
|Charles D. Brown
|Lefty Miller
|Al St. John
|Bozo
|May Boley
|Gussie
