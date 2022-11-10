The Dancing Nig

Not Available

A darkey finds it impossible to keep his feet still whenever he hears the sound of music. Sam is enticed from his home by hearing the sound of mouth harps played by two of his friends; out of the window he comes. He then gets a job to carry a trunk, an organ-grinder starts his feet a-going; he gets a job as waiter, the orchestra does the balance. Then he becomes a porter, the Dutch band finishes him with this position; then a barber, an artist's model and other positions, from all of which he is promptly fired because he can't keep his feet still when the strains of music float in the air.