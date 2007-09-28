2007

The Darjeeling Limited

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 28th, 2007

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Three American brothers who have not spoken to each other in a year set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to find themselves and bond with each other -- to become brothers again like they used to be. Their "spiritual quest", however, veers rapidly off-course (due to events involving over-the-counter pain killers, Indian cough syrup, and pepper spray).

Cast

Owen WilsonFrancis
Jason SchwartzmanJack
Adrien BrodyPeter
Bill MurrayThe Businessman
Anjelica HustonPatricia
Camilla RutherfordAlice

