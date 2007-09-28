The Darjeeling Limited

Three American brothers who have not spoken to each other in a year set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to find themselves and bond with each other -- to become brothers again like they used to be. Their "spiritual quest", however, veers rapidly off-course (due to events involving over-the-counter pain killers, Indian cough syrup, and pepper spray).
|Owen Wilson
|Francis
|Jason Schwartzman
|Jack
|Adrien Brody
|Peter
|Bill Murray
|The Businessman
|Anjelica Huston
|Patricia
|Camilla Rutherford
|Alice
