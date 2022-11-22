The Dark Ages: The 1066 Hastings Campaign

Not Available

The Battle of Hastings in 1066 is with out a doubt one of the most significant events in English history. In the aftermath of the battle, King Harold's Saxon England was brutally swept away by the Conqueror to be replaced by Norman Feudalism. With the decisive nature of the battle, it is often forgotten just how narrowly Duke William succeeded. This DVD identifies and examines those turning points in the 1066 Campaign and explains why Harold lost. Not only is Hastings covered in detail but also the first battle of the campaign against Harold Hardrarder's victorious Vikings at Fulford, William's landing at Pevensy, along with Harold's march north to victory over the Vikings at Stamford Bridge. Vignettes provided by leading living historians help paint a vivid picture of the men who fought the three battles, along with their weapons.