The Dark Backward

July 25th, 1991

A man pursues stand-up comedy encouraged by his fellow garbage man. Though his friend, who accompanies him on accordion, continues to tell him how great he is, he actually stinks. When the "comedian" grows a third arm out of his back, the friend uses this twist to get him signed up with a sleazy talent agent, and it begins to look like his career is on the move, even though his girlfriend has left him.

Bill PaxtonGus
Rob LoweDirk Delta
Wayne NewtonJackie Chrome
Claudia ChristianNikki
James CaanDr. Scurvy
Lara Flynn BoyleRosarita

