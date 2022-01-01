The Dark Backward

A man pursues stand-up comedy encouraged by his fellow garbage man. Though his friend, who accompanies him on accordion, continues to tell him how great he is, he actually stinks. When the "comedian" grows a third arm out of his back, the friend uses this twist to get him signed up with a sleazy talent agent, and it begins to look like his career is on the move, even though his girlfriend has left him.
|Bill Paxton
|Gus
|Rob Lowe
|Dirk Delta
|Wayne Newton
|Jackie Chrome
|Claudia Christian
|Nikki
|James Caan
|Dr. Scurvy
|Lara Flynn Boyle
|Rosarita
View Full Cast >