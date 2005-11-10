The Dark Hours

Dr. Samantha Goodman is a beautiful, young psychiatrist. Burnt out, she drives to the family’s winter cottage to spend time with her husband and sister. A relaxing weekend is jarringly interrupted when a terrifying and unexpected guest arrives. What follows is an extraordinary night of terror and evil mind games where escape is not an option.
|Aidan Devine
|Harlan Pyne
|Gordon Currie
|David Goodman
|Dov Tiefenbach
|Adrian
|David Calderisi
|Dr. Lew Lanigan
|Jeff Seymour
|Radiologist
|Trevor Hayes
|Doctor
