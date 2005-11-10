2005

The Dark Hours

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2005

Studio

Calder Road Film

Dr. Samantha Goodman is a beautiful, young psychiatrist. Burnt out, she drives to the family’s winter cottage to spend time with her husband and sister. A relaxing weekend is jarringly interrupted when a terrifying and unexpected guest arrives. What follows is an extraordinary night of terror and evil mind games where escape is not an option.

Cast

Aidan DevineHarlan Pyne
Gordon CurrieDavid Goodman
Dov TiefenbachAdrian
David CalderisiDr. Lew Lanigan
Jeff SeymourRadiologist
Trevor HayesDoctor

View Full Cast >

Images