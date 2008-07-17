2008

The Dark Knight

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 2008

Studio

DC Comics

Batman raises the stakes in his war on crime. With the help of Lt. Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to dismantle the remaining criminal organizations that plague the streets. The partnership proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a reign of chaos unleashed by a rising criminal mastermind known to the terrified citizens of Gotham as the Joker.

Cast

Christian BaleBruce Wayne
Heath LedgerJoker
Aaron EckhartHarvey Dent
Michael CaineAlfred
Maggie GyllenhaalRachel Dawes
Gary OldmanLt. James Gordon

View Full Cast >

Images

24 More Images