The Dark Knight: The Ballad of the N Word

The Dark Knight: Ballad of the N Word (2018) is the superhero crime thriller The Dark Knight with a twist. It's based on The Joker memes from the internet. The Joker memes are a image macro series featuring depictions of the DC Comics supervillain Joker accompanied by intentionally edgy or cringeworthy captions. The memes typically praise video game enthusiasts and criticize women named Veronica who friendzone them in favor of dating "jocks". It's not limited to that however. Later the instagram account bearboob popularized the voiceover memes, where scenes from The Dark Knight are dubbed by a different voice and the dialouge is replaced with memes complete with a bad quality. YouTuber Liam Does Stuff has created the ENTIRE FILM but in the frame of a voiceover meme.