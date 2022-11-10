The Day After

The film portrays a fictional nuclear war between NATO forces and the Warsaw Pact that rapidly escalates into a full scale exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union, focusing on the residents of Lawrence, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as several family farms situated next to nearby nuclear missile silos.
|Jason Robards
|Dr. Russell Oakes
|John Cullum
|Jim Dahlberg
|JoBeth Williams
|Nurse Nancy Bauer
|Steve Guttenberg
|Stephen Klein
|John Lithgow
|Joe Huxley
|Bibi Besch
|Eve Dahlberg
