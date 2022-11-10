1983

The Day After

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Release Date

November 19th, 1983

Studio

ABC Circle Films

The film portrays a fictional nuclear war between NATO forces and the Warsaw Pact that rapidly escalates into a full scale exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union, focusing on the residents of Lawrence, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as several family farms situated next to nearby nuclear missile silos.

Cast

Jason RobardsDr. Russell Oakes
John CullumJim Dahlberg
JoBeth WilliamsNurse Nancy Bauer
Steve GuttenbergStephen Klein
John LithgowJoe Huxley
Bibi BeschEve Dahlberg

