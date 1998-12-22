The Day of the Beast

The story revolves around a Basque Roman Catholic priest dedicated to committing as many sins as possible (Angulo), a death metal salesman from Carabanchel (Segura), and the Italian host of a TV show on the occult (De Razza). These go on a literal "trip" through Christmas-time Madrid to hunt for and prevent the reincarnation of the Antichrist.
|Alex Angulo
|Ángel Berriatua
|Armando De Razza
|Profesor Cavan
|Santiago Segura
|José María
|Terele Pávez
|Rosario
|Nathalie Seseña
|Mina
|Maria Grazia Cucinotta
|Susana
