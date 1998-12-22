1998

The Day of the Beast

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 1998

Studio

Canal+ España

The story revolves around a Basque Roman Catholic priest dedicated to committing as many sins as possible (Angulo), a death metal salesman from Carabanchel (Segura), and the Italian host of a TV show on the occult (De Razza). These go on a literal "trip" through Christmas-time Madrid to hunt for and prevent the reincarnation of the Antichrist.

Cast

Alex AnguloÁngel Berriatua
Armando De RazzaProfesor Cavan
Santiago SeguraJosé María
Terele PávezRosario
Nathalie SeseñaMina
Maria Grazia CucinottaSusana

Images