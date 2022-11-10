The Day of the Jackal

An international assassin is employed by disgruntled French generals to kill Charles de Gaulle while a dedicated gendarme follows the assassin's trail in this political thriller. The film uses the perspectives of the ultra-professional assassin as he prepares his work and that of the harried but humble French detective as he uncovers the plot.
|Edward Fox
|the Jackal
|Michael Lonsdale
|Lebel
|Olga Georges-Picot
|Denise
|Delphine Seyrig
|Colette
|Eric Porter
|Colonel Rodin
|Michel Auclair
|Colonel Rolland
