1973

The Day of the Jackal

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 14th, 1973

Studio

Universal Productions France S.A.

An international assassin is employed by disgruntled French generals to kill Charles de Gaulle while a dedicated gendarme follows the assassin's trail in this political thriller. The film uses the perspectives of the ultra-professional assassin as he prepares his work and that of the harried but humble French detective as he uncovers the plot.

Cast

Edward Foxthe Jackal
Michael LonsdaleLebel
Olga Georges-PicotDenise
Delphine SeyrigColette
Eric PorterColonel Rodin
Michel AuclairColonel Rolland

View Full Cast >

Images