Not Available

The Day of the Roses

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

On January 18th, 1977, a crowded commuter train heading for Sydney, came off the track and struck the pillars of an overhead road bridge, crushing part of the train and killing 83 passengers and injuring more than 200 others. This story follows the coronial inquiry into the crash with flash-backs to the main story, and the efforts of the rescuers to free the injured victims.

Cast

John BachTom Weir
Chris BettsSgt. Merv Masterson
Stephen CurryRescuer
Peter O'BrienBoris Osman
Wayne PygramSgt. Joe Beecroft
Rebecca GibneyMargaret Warby

View Full Cast >

Images