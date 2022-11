Not Available

The very first film from the Christiano Brothers is a Christian version of the old TV series The Twlight [sic] Zone. Carl Smith is a thirty-five year old school teacher on his way home to Johnson City, Texas. He claims Jesus Christ never existed, and bases that claim on never having met Jesus in person. But what does it take for a man to know if someone did indeed exist, or if that someone is in fact telling the truth? (christianfilms.com)