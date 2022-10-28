The Daytrippers

Eliza D'Amico thinks her marriage to Louis is going great, until she finds a mysterious love note to her husband. Concerned, she goes to her mother for advice. Eliza, her parents, her sister Jo and Jo's boyfriend all pile into a station wagon, to go to the city to confront Louis with the letter. On the way, the five explore their relations with each other, and meet many interesting people.
|Hope Davis
|Eliza D'Amico
|Parker Posey
|Jo Malone
|Liev Schreiber
|Carl Petrovic
|Pat McNamara
|Jim Malone
|Anne Meara
|Rita Malone
|Campbell Scott
|Eddie Masler
