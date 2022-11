Not Available

Burdened to pay for her son’s Dengue medication, GISELLE, a maid in ALING MARGIE’s household stumbles upon loads of hidden money inside an old briefcase under a bed while she is cleaning the master's bedroom on a fine noon. In the midst of her destitution, she struggles to contest the temptation between her and the money that is dazzling her eyes of morality. The film was shot in one single long take.