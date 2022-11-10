1988

The Dead Pool

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1988

Studio

Malpaso Productions

Dirty Harry Callahan returns for his final film adventure. Together with his partner Al Quan, he must investigate the systematic murder of actors and musicians. By the time Harry learns that the murders are a part of a sick game to predict the deaths of celebrities before they happen, it may be too late...

Cast

Clint EastwoodInsp. Harry Callahan
Patricia ClarksonSamantha Walker
Liam NeesonPeter Swan
Evan C. KimInsp. Al Quan
Jim CarreyJohnny Squares
David HuntHarlan Rook / Ed Butler

View Full Cast >

Images