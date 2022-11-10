1983

The Dead Zone

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1983

Studio

Paramount

Johnny Smith is a schoolteacher with his whole life ahead of him but, after leaving his fiancee's home one night, is involved in a car crash which leaves him in a coma for 5 years. When he wakes, he discovers he has an ability to see into the past, present and future life of anyone with whom he comes into physical contact.

Cast

Christopher WalkenJohnny Smith
Brooke AdamsSarah Bracknell
Tom SkerrittSheriff George Bannerman
Martin SheenGreg Stillson
Herbert LomDr. Sam Weizak
Anthony ZerbeRoger Stuart

