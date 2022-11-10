The Dead Zone

Johnny Smith is a schoolteacher with his whole life ahead of him but, after leaving his fiancee's home one night, is involved in a car crash which leaves him in a coma for 5 years. When he wakes, he discovers he has an ability to see into the past, present and future life of anyone with whom he comes into physical contact.
|Christopher Walken
|Johnny Smith
|Brooke Adams
|Sarah Bracknell
|Tom Skerritt
|Sheriff George Bannerman
|Martin Sheen
|Greg Stillson
|Herbert Lom
|Dr. Sam Weizak
|Anthony Zerbe
|Roger Stuart
