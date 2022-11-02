Not Available

The Deadly Females

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Toothsome Tracy Reed (remember her in Dr. Strangelove and A Shot in the Dark?) heads the cast of Deadly Females. The ladies in question are female assassins, specializing in knocking off lascivious males. Like the proverbial black widow spider, the girls lure their victims with promises of sexual favors, then strike when said victims are exhausted. Naturally, this requires plenty of exposed female flesh.

    Cast

    		Tracy ReedJoan
    		Bernard HolleyRoger
    		Rula LenskaLuisa
    		Graham AshleyBenny

    View Full Cast >

    Images