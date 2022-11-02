The Deadly Females

Toothsome Tracy Reed (remember her in Dr. Strangelove and A Shot in the Dark?) heads the cast of Deadly Females. The ladies in question are female assassins, specializing in knocking off lascivious males. Like the proverbial black widow spider, the girls lure their victims with promises of sexual favors, then strike when said victims are exhausted. Naturally, this requires plenty of exposed female flesh.
