Not Available

The Decent One

  • Documentary
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Medienwerkstatt Wien

Through previously undiscovered private letters, photos and diaries that were found in the Himmler family house in 1945, the "The Decent One" exposes a unique and at times uncomfortable access to the life and mind of the merciless "Architect of the Final Solution" Heinrich Himmler.

Cast

Tobias MorettiHeinrich Himmler (voice)
Sophie RoisMarga Himmler (voice)
Antonia MorettiGudrun Himmler (voice)
Lotte LedlHedwig Potthast (voice)
Florentín GrollGehbard Himmler (voice)
Pauline KnofAnna Himmler (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images