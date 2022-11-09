1978

The Deer Hunter

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1978

Studio

Universal Pictures

A group of working-class friends decides to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War and finds it to be hellish chaos -- not the noble venture they imagined. Before they left, Steven married his pregnant girlfriend -- and Michael and Nick were in love with the same woman. But all three are different men upon their return.

Cast

John CazaleStan
John SavageSteven Pushkov
Christopher WalkenNikanor "Nick" Chevotarevich
Meryl StreepLinda
George DzundzaJohn
Rutanya AldaAngela

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images