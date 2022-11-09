The Deer Hunter

A group of working-class friends decides to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War and finds it to be hellish chaos -- not the noble venture they imagined. Before they left, Steven married his pregnant girlfriend -- and Michael and Nick were in love with the same woman. But all three are different men upon their return.
|John Cazale
|Stan
|John Savage
|Steven Pushkov
|Christopher Walken
|Nikanor "Nick" Chevotarevich
|Meryl Streep
|Linda
|George Dzundza
|John
|Rutanya Alda
|Angela
