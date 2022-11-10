1986

The Delta Force

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 13th, 1986

Studio

Cannon Group

A 707 aircraft jetliner on its way from Athens to Rome and then to New York City is hijacked by Lebanese terrorists. The terrorists demand that the pilot take them to Beirut. What the terrorists don't realize is that an elite team of commandoes led by Major McCoy (Norris) and by Colonel Alexander (Marvin) has been called into service to eliminate all terrorists on the jetliner.

Cast

Lee MarvinColonel Nick Alexander
Shelley WintersEdie Kaplan
Martin BalsamBen Kaplan
Joey BishopHarry Goldman
Robert ForsterAbdul
Lainie KazanSylvia Goldman

