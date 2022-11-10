The Delta Force

A 707 aircraft jetliner on its way from Athens to Rome and then to New York City is hijacked by Lebanese terrorists. The terrorists demand that the pilot take them to Beirut. What the terrorists don't realize is that an elite team of commandoes led by Major McCoy (Norris) and by Colonel Alexander (Marvin) has been called into service to eliminate all terrorists on the jetliner.
|Lee Marvin
|Colonel Nick Alexander
|Shelley Winters
|Edie Kaplan
|Martin Balsam
|Ben Kaplan
|Joey Bishop
|Harry Goldman
|Robert Forster
|Abdul
|Lainie Kazan
|Sylvia Goldman
View Full Cast >
2 More Images