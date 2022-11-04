Not Available

The Denver Kid

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Republic Pictures

When Border Patrol Lieut. Roberts is killed, it appears that his brother Tim was the killer. To clear the Robert's name for his boss, Lieut. Rocky Lane heads south of the border posing as an outlaw. He hopes to get in with the gang and find Tim who is using an assumed name. As always, Nugget is there to help.

Cast

Allan LaneRocky Lane Posing as the Denver Kid
Black JackBlack Jack
Eddy WallerNugget
William HenryTim Roberts aka Tom Richards (as William A. Henry)
Douglas FowleyHenchman Slip
Rory MallinsonJason Fox

Images