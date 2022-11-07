The Descendant Of Wing Chun

Not Available

Fierceful fighting displays the Wing Chun style of kung fu in this tale of revenge. Evil bandit Ma Lung escapes from prison and seeks revenge on retired Wing Chun teacher Lam Chan, who had helped to imprison him. Ma wreaks havoc on Lam's Wing Chun school and kills a few of Lam's students. Lam has no choice but to avenge his students' deaths at a final showdown confronting Ma. Director Wang Ha creates an unforgettable tale of vengeance that won"t release you from its grips until the final credits.