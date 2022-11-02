The Desperado

Not Available

"Only a fool sticks his neck out for somebody else. Don't get in the habit of it." Outlaw gunslinger Sam Garrett (Wayne Morris) offers that sage wisdom to fellow fugitive Tom Cameron (James Lydon), who's on the run from the "Bluebellies," Texas State Police officers who wield a brutal iron fist of enforcement in the early 1870s. But quick-draw, hard-bitten Garrett soon decides not to take his own advice after young Cameron heads home to surrender - and instead gets framed for a revenge murder by a jealous rival for the affections of his girl (Beverly Garland).