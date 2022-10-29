The Devil by the Tail

In this comedy, a run-down hotel drums up customers by sabotaging passing cars. The stuck motorists are then obliged to stay. Unfortunately, one of the sabotaged cars belongs to a bank robber. The hotel staff wants the robber out, but they also want to keep his ill-gotten money.
|Madeleine Renaud
|La marquise
|Maria Schell
|La comtesse Diane
|Jean Rochefort
|Le comte Georges
|Jean-Pierre Marielle
|Jean-Jacques Leroy-Martin, le "play-boy"
|Marthe Keller
|Amélie, baronne de Coustines
|Claude Piéplu
|Monsieur Patin
