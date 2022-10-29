Not Available

The Devil by the Tail

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Produzioni Associate Delphos

In this comedy, a run-down hotel drums up customers by sabotaging passing cars. The stuck motorists are then obliged to stay. Unfortunately, one of the sabotaged cars belongs to a bank robber. The hotel staff wants the robber out, but they also want to keep his ill-gotten money.

Cast

Madeleine RenaudLa marquise
Maria SchellLa comtesse Diane
Jean RochefortLe comte Georges
Jean-Pierre MarielleJean-Jacques Leroy-Martin, le "play-boy"
Marthe KellerAmélie, baronne de Coustines
Claude PiépluMonsieur Patin

