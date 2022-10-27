1968

The Devil Rides Out

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1968

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

The powers of good are pitted against the forces of evil as the Duc de Richelieu wrestles with the charming but deadly Satanist, Mocata, for the soul of his friend. Mocata has the knowledge and the power to summon the forces of darkness and, as the Duc de Richelieu and his friends remain within the protected pentacle, they are subjected to ever-increasing horror until thundering hooves herald the arrival of the Angel of Death.

Cast

Charles GrayMocata
Nike ArrighiTanith Carlisle
Leon GreeneRex Van Ryn
Patrick MowerSimon Aron
Gwen Ffrangcon DaviesCountess
Sarah LawsonMarie Eaton

