2012

The Devil's Carnival

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 4th, 2012

Studio

Sinners are invited to a theme park where they endure the repetition of their transgressions. What chances do a conniving kleptomaniac, a gullible teenager, and an obsessed father stand when facing their own moral failings? Lucifer and his colorful cast of singing carnies invite you to grab a ticket to The Devil’s Carnival to find out!

Cast

Sean Patrick FlaneryJohn
Briana EviganMs. Merrywood
Bill MoseleyThe Magacian
Jessica LowndesTamara
Dayton CallieTicket-Keeper
Paul SorvinoGod

