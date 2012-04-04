Sinners are invited to a theme park where they endure the repetition of their transgressions. What chances do a conniving kleptomaniac, a gullible teenager, and an obsessed father stand when facing their own moral failings? Lucifer and his colorful cast of singing carnies invite you to grab a ticket to The Devil’s Carnival to find out!
|Sean Patrick Flanery
|John
|Briana Evigan
|Ms. Merrywood
|Bill Moseley
|The Magacian
|Jessica Lowndes
|Tamara
|Dayton Callie
|Ticket-Keeper
|Paul Sorvino
|God
