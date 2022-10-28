2022

Prey for the Devil

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Daniel Stamm

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 28th, 2022

Studio

Lionsgate

Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) believes she is answering a calling to be the first female exorcist… but who, or what, called her? In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, Ann seeks out a place at an exorcism school reopened by the Catholic Church. Until now these schools have only trained priests in the Rite of Exorcism – but a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl, who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago. Determined to root out the evil, Ann soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her.

Cast

Jacqueline ByersSister Ann
Colin SalmonFather Quinn
Christian NavarroFather Dante
Lisa PalfreySister Euphemia
Nicholas RalphFather Raymond
Ben CrossCardinal Matthews

