Not Available

The Dinner

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

FilmTel Ltd.

An evening at an Italian restaurant. Hosted by tolerant and relaxed Flora, various parties of middle-class people come in -- large and small, young and old, regulars and tourists, married and single -- to dine, converse, argue, celebrate, make confessions; to overhear other people's discussions, to interrupt them, to sing, listen to music, and enjoy life. The camera, just like the people, moves constantly from table to table, into the kitchen and the back room to observe the staff's petty jealousies and frustrations -- until two hours later it's time for everybody to go home.

Cast

Nadia CarlomagnoLola
Antonio CataniaMago Adam
Francesca d'AlojaAlessandra
Eleonora Dancofiglia di Isabella
Riccardo GarroneDiomede
Vittorio Gassmanmaestro Pezzullo

Images